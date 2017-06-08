Rashid Khalidi: ﻿Hammer-Lock on Palestine

By Rashid Khalidi, The Nation – 5 June 2017

www.thenation.com/article/israeli-american-hammer-lock-palestine/

Israel’s occupation is only made possible by unquestioning US support—but a day of reckoning is on the way.

As we mark the 50th anniversary of the longest military occupation in modern history, some are celebrating. It is fully appropriate that these celebrations will include a joint session of the US Congress and the Israeli Knesset, held via video link. For Israel’s rule over East Jerusalem, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and the Golan Heights is only made possible by the constant support it has obtained since June 1967 from successive US administrations. This is therefore not solely an Israeli occupation: Since the very beginning, it has in fact been a joint undertaking, an Israeli-American condominium, if you will. If the various forms of violence necessary to maintain alien rule over what are now nearly 5 million people have been administered entirely by Israelis, the financial, arms, and diplomatic weight behind them has been mainly American.

READ ARTICLE HERE