Yair Svorai: Palestine – Imperial failures and their consequences

5 June 2017
Disappearing Palestine

Palestine: The Nakba continues

By Yair Svorai, Open Democracy — 5 June 2017
The Nakba, central to Palestinian nationhood as much as the Holocaust is for Jews and slavery is for African-Americans, is the living reminder of the profound injustice inflicted upon the Palestinians.

With Israel’s Independence Day celebrations and the Nakba Day just over, the Palestinians rapidly approach a double anniversary – the 50th anniversary of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Golan Heights, and the centenary of the Balfour Declaration. It is long past time to weigh the fateful consequences of these crucial events for them.

Please read the article HERE:
