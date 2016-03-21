Rashid Khalidi: The Hundred Year War in Palestine (video)

21 March 2016

By Rashid Khalidi — 11 March 2o16

This lecture titled “The Hundred Year War in Palestine” was given by Rashid Khalidi (Columbia University) at the Centre for Palestine Studies at SOAS University of London on 11 March 2016.

The Balfour Declaration of 1917 launched what amounts to a hundred years of war against the Palestinians. This war had a unique nature – it was formally sanctioned and authorized by the great powers of the day at different times during this century, and via different fora, such as the League of Nations and the United Nations, but it was mainly waged by other actors. A much distorted and maligned feature of this long war has been the Palestinians’ continuing resistance, against heavy odds, to what amounts to one of the last ongoing attempts at colonial subjugation in the modern world.

 

Rashid Khalidi is the Edward Said Professor of Arab Studies and Chairman of the Department of History at Columbia University. Khalidi is the author numerous books, including The Iron Cage: The Story of the Palestinian Struggle for Statehood and Brokers of Deceit: How the U.S. Has Undermined Peace in the Middle East. He is also a member of the IOA Advisory Board.

